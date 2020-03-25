Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Gina's home
Gina L. James


1961 - 2020
Gina L. James Obituary
Gina L. James

Marion - Gina Lou James, age 59 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On March 10, 1961, she was born to the late Freeman and Betty (Blankenship) Smith in Detroit, Michigan, and in 1986, she married her husband Jonathan James.

Gina obtained her master's in social work and proceeded to use her degree as a social worker for Marion General Hospital for 18 years. She also worked part-time at Kohl's for 11 years.

She loved the outdoors, especially enjoying the sun in the pool, and she also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. Above all, she loved her family and especially her granddaughter, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Jonathan James; her son Jonathan A. James II; her daughter Samantha J. (J.D.) Wingfield; and her granddaughter Elizabeth Wingfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents Freeman and Betty Smith, as well as her 5 siblings.

Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held. Gina will be cremated, and the family will host a memorial service at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home to cover the cost of funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
