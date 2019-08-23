Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
Burial
Following Services
York Cemetery
1926 - 2019
York Center - Gladie Rasey, 92, of York Center, died Wednesday evening August 21, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born September 19, 1926 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Taylor and Josie (Patrick) Alsept, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Clarence 'Buzz' Rasey and Eddie Rasey, as well as a sister, Margaret McLaughlin.

Gladie was a true homemaker in every sense of the word. She cherished time spent with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, cookbooks, and spending time in her flower gardens. Gladie was known as an excellent cook and gardener.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edgar Rasey of York Center, and they were wed on Christmas day in 1948 in Marion. Also surviving is their son, Larry D. Rasey of York Center, two daughters in law, Vonda Rasey and Cindy Rasey, both of Marion, along with 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Larry Burchett will officiate, burial will follow in the York Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Speaks Organization, 4700 Rockside Rd #420, Independence, OH 44131.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 23, 2019
