Gladys Monnette



Cody - Gladys Monnette, age 106, of Cody passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020.



She was born to Amzy and Minnie Sult on February 28, 1914 in Marion, Ohio. She married the love of her life, John Monnette in 1942.



Gladys was a remarkable cook, gardener, canner, pie baker, and candy maker. She worked hard on the family farm doing whatever needed to be done. Through the years she loved playing cards including pinochle, canasta, solitaire, and euchre among others. She enjoyed many different board games and completed lots of Circle a Word puzzle books. She knitted hundreds of dish cloths through the years and gave them to family, friends, and many nice people that she met. She always kept her hands and mind busy doing something.



She moved to Cody in 2000 to live with her daughter, but stayed in touch with her son and family in Ohio on a daily basis via Alexa video screen the last several years. While living in Cody, Gladys went on many Wyoming camping and fishing trips. She dearly loved eating s'mores and walleye. She also enjoyed many fishing trips to Fort Peck Lake in Montana guided by Kibler Charter Fishing. On those trips she caught many fish including a 9.5 pound walleye, and a 14 pound northern pike. At age 104 she caught a 4 pound 11 ounce bass on a trip to Fort Peck.



She is survived by her children Dennis Monnette (wife Betty), and Nancy Monnette, 4 grandchildren Todd Monnette, Tami Monnette, Tracie Isler (husband Scott), and John Monnette (wife Lori), 9 great grandchildren (to them she was known as Grandma G), and 3 great great grandchildren. Gladys's husband John preceded her death in 1978.



We will all miss her dearly, but find comfort in knowing she has entered into heaven. In her memory, the family wishes that you do a good deed to make someone's day a little more special.



A graveside service will be held in Marion, Ohio at a later date. A celebration of her life will be held following the graveside service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store