Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Glenn R. "Buddy" Price Obituary
Glenn R. "buddy" Price

Huntsville - Glenn R. "Buddy" Price, 88, of Huntsville, passed away quietly, surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2019 at the Campbell Place in Bellefontaine.

Glenn was born on February 3, 1931 near Essex to the late Forrest "Whoopie" and Vida (Reynolds) Price. He married Marjorie Jane (Livingston) on December 28, 1952 in Richwood and she died November 2, 2013. He was also preceded in death by three sisters: Elsie Wiley, Ella Gene Hague and Mary McElroy.

Surviving are his children: Vicki (Gary) Doss of Englewood, Florida, Keith (Vicky) Price of Huntsville and Kenny Price of Belle Center. Five grandchildren: Holly Shamblin, Brock (Cynthia Lin) Shamblin, Randy Price, Jessica (Jimmie) Hobson and Brook Price. six great grandchildren: Sidney Buck, Ryan Price, Glenn Shamblin, Ryleigh Hobson and Madison Price.

Siblings: Inez Emptage of Marion, Bob (Barbara) Price of New York, Earl "Sonny" (Jill) Price of LaRue and Bill Price of Richwood, sister-in-law: Beverly Ridge of Richwood

Glenn was a veteran of the Marine Corps., proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He was the manager at the Block and Tile plant in Belle Center in the 50's and then worked at Rockwell in Bellefontaine. He retired from Duff Stone Quarry in 1996. Glenn was also a farmer for many years in Belle Center and Dola. He spent his retirement enjoying time with his wife going to garage sales and doing puzzles. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. Glenn was a wonderful father and grandfather.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Hayden Stofcheck, Celebrant will officiate, there will be Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery, Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Campbell Place 356 Kent Dr. Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 (for activities)

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 3, 2019
