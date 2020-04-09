|
Goldie "Myrel" Crabtree
Marion - Goldie "Myrel" Crabtree, age 91 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Heartland of Marion. She was born on June 9, 1928 to the late Sherman and Mary E. (Anschutz) Brammer in Marion.
Goldie attended Lee Street Presbyterian Church. She worked as a beautician for several years, and she also worked as security for the Marion Power Shovel in the past. She graduated from a homemaking course and also had her cosmetologist license. She was a member of the Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem, American Legion Post #584, Moose Lodge #889, Eagles Lodge #337, and VFW Post 3313. She loved everyone, especially her grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her son Robert E. Crabtree; her granddaughter Tracy Lynn Robbins; her great-grandchildren Brittany Justine Crabtree, Dakota Lee Kerns, and Madison Leanne Robbins; and her great-great-grandchildren Letty Anna Marie Carroll, Jordan Michael Schenk, and Colton Aiden Schenk.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sherman and Mary Brammer; her sisters Minnie Stanley, Mary James, Virginia Kuykendall, and Grace Eldridge; her brothers Homer Brammer, William Brammer, and Clarence Brammer; and her great-granddaughter Ashley Marie Kerns.
A private service will be held by the family with burial to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020