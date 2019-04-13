|
Grace B. Snyder, age 100, passed away April 1, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.
Grace was born August 22, 1918 in Marion, Ohio to the late William and Mary Knowles.
On May 7, 1942 she was united in marriage to Gurney W. Snyder. He preceded her death on June 24, 1998.
Grace was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be dearly missed by her son Dale (Marla) Snyder of Marion, Grandchildren Justin Snyder of Marion and Kristin (Wesley) Sheppard and Great Grandchildren Allison and Colton Sheppard of Las Vegas, Nevada and daughter Connie (Larry) House of Tucson, Larry's daughter Erin (Kasey) Hopper and Grandchildren Vyronica and Emerson Hopper of Tucson, Arizona.
Grace was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Baumgardner on November 7, 2011.
Grace resided most of her life in Scott Township in Marion County. She devoted herself to her family, farming, her neighbors and her church, Liberty United Methodist Church in Kirkpatrick, Ohio. She drove school bus for Whetstone and Ridgedale school districts and enjoyed spending winters in Tucson at the Voyager RV Park with her Voyager family.
This world was her temporary home for 100 years and now she is at home with Jesus for eternity.
A Celebration honoring Grace's life will be held at the Liberty United Methodist Church in Kirkpatrick at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. Friends may visit with family from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Liberty United Methodist Church or The Gideons International.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 13, 2019