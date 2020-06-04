Grace M. Dunn
PERRYSBURG, FORMERLY OF MARION - Grace M. Dunn, age 89 of Perrysburg and formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg.
Grace was born in Marion on July 31, 1930, the daughter of John B. and Angeline (Tedesco) Giallombardo. Grace attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Harding High School.
On November 27, 1954 Grace was united in marriage to Raymond A. Dunn. The couple made their home in Marion and celebrated 55 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on May 7, 2010.
Grace worked for L & K Enterprises for a number of years serving as their Payroll Supervisor. She was a woman of deep faith and a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Daily Mass and prayer of the Rosary were a significant part of her life. She volunteered in many ways at the church including the Alter Guild and school cafeteria. She loved to play cards and was part of a Euchre Club that played regularly.
She is survived by her daughters: Rita (Rick) Vonderheide of Toledo and Rene (Harold) Hord; grandchildren: Toby Hord, Jon (Jess) Hord, Brad (April) Vonderheide, and Angelic (Baligh) Vonderheide-Hambi; great-grandchildren: Lyndie Johnides, Lorie Hord, Quinnie Hord, Elle Hord, Emelia Hord, Hannah Hord, Tyler Hord, Clara Belle Vonderheide, and Samuel Vonderheide; sister, Bridget Tedesco and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond A. Dunn and brother Tony Giallombardo.
A private Blessing services will be held for her family; including burial in St. Mary's Cemetery officiated by Fr. Kyle Tennant. Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page at 11 am on Monday, June 8, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/
If so desired, memorial contributions or a Mass may be offered in Grace's name to St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St. Marion.
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Dunn family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
PERRYSBURG, FORMERLY OF MARION - Grace M. Dunn, age 89 of Perrysburg and formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg.
Grace was born in Marion on July 31, 1930, the daughter of John B. and Angeline (Tedesco) Giallombardo. Grace attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Harding High School.
On November 27, 1954 Grace was united in marriage to Raymond A. Dunn. The couple made their home in Marion and celebrated 55 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on May 7, 2010.
Grace worked for L & K Enterprises for a number of years serving as their Payroll Supervisor. She was a woman of deep faith and a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Daily Mass and prayer of the Rosary were a significant part of her life. She volunteered in many ways at the church including the Alter Guild and school cafeteria. She loved to play cards and was part of a Euchre Club that played regularly.
She is survived by her daughters: Rita (Rick) Vonderheide of Toledo and Rene (Harold) Hord; grandchildren: Toby Hord, Jon (Jess) Hord, Brad (April) Vonderheide, and Angelic (Baligh) Vonderheide-Hambi; great-grandchildren: Lyndie Johnides, Lorie Hord, Quinnie Hord, Elle Hord, Emelia Hord, Hannah Hord, Tyler Hord, Clara Belle Vonderheide, and Samuel Vonderheide; sister, Bridget Tedesco and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond A. Dunn and brother Tony Giallombardo.
A private Blessing services will be held for her family; including burial in St. Mary's Cemetery officiated by Fr. Kyle Tennant. Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page at 11 am on Monday, June 8, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/
If so desired, memorial contributions or a Mass may be offered in Grace's name to St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St. Marion.
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to be serving the Dunn family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.