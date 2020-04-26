|
Gregory Zane Robertson
Gregory Zane Robertson, age 54, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was born on June 26, 1965, in Marion, Ohio, to Clarence Merrill and Norma Jean (Rayner) Robertson. He graduated from Pleasant High School in 1984. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years following graduation. He is survived by his love, Donna Clark, sisters: Robin Chapman, Kasey (John) Hochstetter, and Jacqueline (Tim) Bish, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Tom Chapman, and nephew, Jeremy Bosh. No public services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of donations, please select a in Greg's honor.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020