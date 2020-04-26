Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Zane Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Zane Robertson Obituary
Gregory Zane Robertson

Gregory Zane Robertson, age 54, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was born on June 26, 1965, in Marion, Ohio, to Clarence Merrill and Norma Jean (Rayner) Robertson. He graduated from Pleasant High School in 1984. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years following graduation. He is survived by his love, Donna Clark, sisters: Robin Chapman, Kasey (John) Hochstetter, and Jacqueline (Tim) Bish, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Tom Chapman, and nephew, Jeremy Bosh. No public services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of donations, please select a in Greg's honor.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -