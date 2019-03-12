|
|
Harmon Franklin Binkley
Marion - Harmon Franklin Binkley, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Presidential Center of Marion, OH.
Harmon was born on August 5, 1930 in Ada, Ohio to the late James Daniel and Florence Marie (Schroll) Binkley.
He was a 1949 graduate of Ada High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On May 15, 1955 in Gomer, Ohio, he married Mary Louise Williams.
Harmon worked in the printing business for forty years. He worked at a shop in Lima and was employed at The Folks before starting his own business, the former Binkley Printing Company, which he owned and operated for ten years. He retired from Carl Graphics. He was a member of the Salem Evangelical Church. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife: Mary (Williams) Binkley of Marion, OH; his sons: Steven (Toni) Binkley of rural Marengo, OH and David (Brenda) Binkley of Ontario, OH; his two daughters: Patricia "Pat" (Mark) Melton of West Columbia, South Carolina and Lisa Binkley of West Columbia, South Carolina; his grandchildren: James Binkley, Claire (Joshua) Brandyberry and Anna (Tim) Ward, Todd Binkley, Ryan (Allison) Binkley, Matthew (Stephanie) Binkley and Lauren Binkley, Christopher Hawkins and Hunter Robinson; his great grandchildren: Quentin, Emma, Evan, Kathrine, Rylee, Veronica, Aaden and Bentley; his beloved feline: "Kitty Kat" and many nieces and nephews.
Harmon is preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter: Debora Kay Binkley and his sister: Marie Smith.
Friends and family may come to honor Harmon's life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 starting at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Pike Run Cemetery in Gomer, OH at 3pm. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 12, 2019