Harold E. Gattshall
Marion - Harold E. "Shorty" Gattshall, age 85, of Marion passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Presidential Care Center. He was born in Marion on July 25, 1934 to the late Lewis M. and Bessie (Stoll) Gattshall. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Shorty worked for Parker Hannifin in Green Camp, retiring in 2001 after 43 years.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen L. (Carpenter) Gattshall, son Mike Parsons, daughter Linda (Jeff) Reese, 2 granddaughters Lindsey Reese, and Kellie Cornelius, all of Marion; 5 great grandchildren Breonna Kelley, Conner Goddard, Madison Vickers, Layah and Zoie Stewart, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Paul Sr., Charlie, and Jim Gattshall; and 2 sisters Betty Ballard and Sharon Gattshall.
The family would like to thank all individuals of the Presidential Center and Kindred Hospice for the care and support over the past year.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Boyd-Born Funeral Home with funeral services to follow immediately at 12:30 pm with Reverend Nathan McBeth officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nationwide Children's Foundation, Childhood Cancer Research, PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 12, 2019