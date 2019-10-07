|
|
Harold R. Gilliam
Richwood - Harold R. Gilliam, 84, of Richwood, formerly of Jackson, died peacefully Friday evening October 4, 2019 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville.
He was born December 10, 1934 in Minford to the late John and Dora (Wheeler) Gilliam, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Jill (Weberly) Gilliam, two brothers: Ervin and Charles Gilliam and one sister: Ruth Bowden Sayre
Harold was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from November of 1953 until October of 1957, during this time he was stationed in London, this is where he met and married his first wife.
When he came home from the service, he went to work at the former Marion Power Shovel, he worked there until his retirement in 1991.
He was then married to his wife Shirley (Pack) (Parish) Gilliam on July 16, 1991 in Greenup, Kentucky and they moved to a mini farm with a pond and trails, near Jackson. They enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and all the of the four seasons. They moved back to Richwood in 2013. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #584 in Marion.
Surviving is his wife Shirley of Richwood, sons: Dean (Debbie) Gilliam of Richwood and Steve Gilliam of Prospect.
Grandchildren: Rob (Pam) Huffman, Shawn (Christy) Huffman, Jacob (Sarah) Gilliam, Travis (Lisa) Gilliam and Chelsea Gilliam
Stepsons: Dean (Kim) Parish of Hope, Indiana, Terry (Jenny Frederickson) Parish of Marysville and Brian (Stephanie) Parish of Prospect and all of their families.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Shawn Huffman and Jacob Gilliam will officiate, friends may call prior to the service from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
Graveside services will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Beaver Cemetery in Beaver, Ohio, there will be Military Honors conducted at the cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Prestige Gardens Social Fund at 755 S. Plum St., Marysville, OH 43040
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 7, 2019