Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaver Cemetery
Beaver, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold R. Gilliam


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold R. Gilliam Obituary
Harold R. Gilliam

Richwood - Harold R. Gilliam, 84, of Richwood, formerly of Jackson, died peacefully Friday evening October 4, 2019 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville.

He was born December 10, 1934 in Minford to the late John and Dora (Wheeler) Gilliam, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Jill (Weberly) Gilliam, two brothers: Ervin and Charles Gilliam and one sister: Ruth Bowden Sayre

Harold was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from November of 1953 until October of 1957, during this time he was stationed in London, this is where he met and married his first wife.

When he came home from the service, he went to work at the former Marion Power Shovel, he worked there until his retirement in 1991.

He was then married to his wife Shirley (Pack) (Parish) Gilliam on July 16, 1991 in Greenup, Kentucky and they moved to a mini farm with a pond and trails, near Jackson. They enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and all the of the four seasons. They moved back to Richwood in 2013. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #584 in Marion.

Surviving is his wife Shirley of Richwood, sons: Dean (Debbie) Gilliam of Richwood and Steve Gilliam of Prospect.

Grandchildren: Rob (Pam) Huffman, Shawn (Christy) Huffman, Jacob (Sarah) Gilliam, Travis (Lisa) Gilliam and Chelsea Gilliam

Stepsons: Dean (Kim) Parish of Hope, Indiana, Terry (Jenny Frederickson) Parish of Marysville and Brian (Stephanie) Parish of Prospect and all of their families.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Shawn Huffman and Jacob Gilliam will officiate, friends may call prior to the service from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Graveside services will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Beaver Cemetery in Beaver, Ohio, there will be Military Honors conducted at the cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Prestige Gardens Social Fund at 755 S. Plum St., Marysville, OH 43040

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now