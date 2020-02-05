|
|
Harold Radel
Canal Winchester - William Harold Radel, age 87, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Marion, died Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 9, 1932 in Marion to the late William Carl & Ethel (Firtch) Radel, he was a graduate of Marion Harding High School, Marion Tech, and Moody Bible Institute. He was a retired engineer with Komatsu and also a retired pastor. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Pickerington. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Radel; children, Dale (Christina) Radel, Delaware, Cynthia (John) Roby, St. Louis, MO, Dwight (Pamela) Radel, Hilliard, Duane Radel, Etna; grandchildren, Rachel (Justin), Ashley, Jacob, Abbie, Aaron (Allyson), and Max (Jessa); six great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Ray Edwin Harvey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Jean Harvey. Friends may visit 4-7 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Saturday at Berean Baptist Church, 12985 Tollgate Rd., Pickerington, with Pastor Eric Cuenin officiating. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens in Marion. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Diabetes Association or the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago in Harold's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020