Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Church of Christ
Harold Wilson Obituary
Harold Wilson

Marion - Harold Wilson age 75, of Marion died at Marion General Hospital on Wednesday February 27, 2019.

He was born on June 21, 1943 to the late Robert and Thelma (Breece) Wilson. He is survived by his wife Charlene (Pine) Wilson, Marion, his children Jeffrey (Charlotte) Wilson, Marion, Shannon (Jeffery) Pressley, Marion and Matthew Wilson, Prospect, his 4 grandchildren Zakery and his wife Shari, Brock, Kaetlyn and Kaden, a great grand daughter Alice, brother Robert Wilson and sister Thelma Maze. Harold is preceded in death by brothers William Wilson, Patrick Wilson and Timothy Wilson and a sister Susan Wilson.

Harold was a graduate from Harding High School and was then employed by Marion Power Shovel as a laborer where he worked on the NASA space crawler. He was then employed at Whirlpool where he retired in 2010. He was a member of the Kirkpatrick Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, kayaking, dancing and music. In his life, Harold was a very generous and giving man. He enjoyed helping others and was a regular blood donor.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Kirkpatrick Church of Christ with Pastor Don Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross in care of Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio 1701 Marion Williamsport Road East Marion, OH 43302.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 2, 2019
