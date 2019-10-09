|
|
Harry E. Hill
Edison - Harry E. Hill, age 101 of Edison, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Marengo, Ohio.
Harry entered into this world on August 31, 1918 to the late Howard and Myrtle (Budd) Hill in Delaware, OH. On March 1, 1947, he married the late Maude M. Moyer in Mount Gilead, OH.
He served in the United States Army in the 17th Ordinance Battalion-2nd Armored Division for 4 years and 7 Campaigns during WWII. He served under General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge and served in Holland, Belguim, France and Germany. At age 17, he discovered he was quite good at drawing portraits. During his service time, Harry's captain gave him a week off to draw a huge charcoal portrait of Roosevelt and Churchill for the wall in the Red Cross building. Also, he worked at the Marion Power Shovel for 31 years. He will be missed by family and friends.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Maude Hill; his sisters: Lula Kanniard, Wilma Gale and Emma Slater; his brothers: Ernest Hill, Howard Hill, Jr., Robert Hill, Bernard Hill, Bill Hill, and Walter Hill.
Those who will cherish his memories include his beloved dog, Mitzy; his children: Jerry Hill of Blythe, CA and Debra (Tom) Fry of Columbus, OH; his brother: Ronald Hill of Dublin, OH; his niece: Mary Lou Sheets of Marengo, OH; his grandchildren: Michael (Betsy) Hill of Colorado and Brian (Claire) Hill of Powell, OH; and his great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am at Caledonia Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Akers and Marion County United Veteran's Council will close with military honors. Donations may be given in Harry's memory to the Morrow County Veterans Services, 143 S Main St, Mt Gilead, OH 43338. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019