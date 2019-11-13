|
Harry Earl Brown
Marion, Ohio and formerly Elyria, Ohio - Harry Earl Brown, age 89, of Marion, Ohio and formerly Elyria, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Harry was born in Elyria, Ohio to the late Harry H. and Ethel L. (Shuart) Brown on September 17, 1930. Harry was a member of the Elyria High School class of 1949. In third grade, Helen Jean Hamlin caught Harry's eye. Harry and Helen were married on June 12, 1949; Helen survives.
Harry and Helen lived the majority of their lives in Elyria. Harry worked every aspect of Harry Brown Motors, his father's American Motors Dealership and later owned Hilltop Auto Sales and Buster Brown Used Cars. Together, Harry and Helen raised and showed horses and attended weekly competitions winning countless ribbons. In younger years, Harry could often be found with his friends at the local bowling alley where he enjoyed being on several leagues.
Having his pilot's license, Harry and his family spent week-ends travelling around Ohio in one of his 3 planes. In later years, Harry and Helen enjoyed traveling visiting Hawaii twice and spent many vacations in Florida. Not being limited to the U.S., the two enjoyed trips to the Bahamas and Canada.
Being a man of faith, Harry was a life-time member of LaPorte United Methodist Church in Elyria.
Harry will be missed by his wife, Helen of Marion; children, Valerie Mettler of Marion, Ohio and Roger (Sharon) Brown of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Thomas (Laura) Yost, Alan (Brenda) Mettler, Candace (Mark) Elliott, Melissa (Chris) Zurawski, and Dan Brown; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Dylan, Morgan, Cassidy, McKenna, Zach, Anya, Xavier, Xander, Anastasia, and Lexi; brothers, Gordon (Linda) Brown of Elyria, Ohio and Dale (Judy) Brown of Anaheim, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by sisters, June Pease and Donna Olaertz; grand-daughter, Amy Fox; and son-in-law, Bruce Mettler.
A memorial service will be held 3 pm at LaPorte United Methodist Church, 2071 Grafton Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 with Pastor, Rev. Luigi Perez officiating; a reception will follow. Burial will take place at a later date in LaPorte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LaPorte United Methodist Church (address above), earmarked for the Harry Brown Memorial.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Harry's family.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019