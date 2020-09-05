1/1
Hazel Ellen Davis
Hazel Ellen Davis

Hazel Ellen Davis, 89, of Delaware and formerly of Marion, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020 at the Ohio Assisted Living Sarah Moore Home in Delaware.

She was born April 13, 1931 in Marion to the late Ralph L. Stoner and Mildred Marie (Tweedle) Stoner. On June 9, 1955, she married the love of her life, Jack T. Davis, and together they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage together. Sadly, Jack passed away 17 days earlier on August 17, 2020.

Hazel retired from the OhioHealth/Smith Clinic with over 20 years as a medical records clerk. She was a former member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion and a very proud member of her Sisterâ™s Club. An avid reader, she also enjoyed word searches and listening to country music and watching old movies with her husband.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Frank Davis; her sisters, Betty Dilsaver, Bonnie Lingrel, Grace (Galen) Teel, and Sharyn Needels; her brother, Richard Stoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Hazel is preceded in death by her daughter Victoria Rocchi, her sister Joyceann Stoner, her brother Bob Stoner, brothers-in-law Raymond Dilsaver, Richard Lingrel, George Needels, and Bob Davis, sisters-in-law Phyllis Stoner and Dixie Stoner, and 2 nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Claridon Cemetery.

Contributions in Hazel's memory may be made to OhioHealth/HomeReach Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Road, Marion, Ohio 43302.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Hazel or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
