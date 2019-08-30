|
Hazel Marie Wolf
- - Hazel Marie Wolf was called home to be with lord after a long illness on Wednesday August 28, 2019. An active member with CenterPoint Church , and an active volunteer within the community made her the happiest.
She is preceded in death by her father Earl Redmond and her beloved husband Charles Wolf. She is survived by her mother Ethel VanGundy, her three daughters Hazel Moore (Michael), Marie Mitchell ( David), Lisa Campbell (Scott). She was blessed to have eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Earl Redmond and sister Fran Danielson.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . A private grave site service will be held in Cincinnati.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 30, 2019