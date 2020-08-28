Heidi Jo Linder
Mount Gilead - Heidi Jo Linder, age 47, of Mount Gilead, passed away at her home, Sunday, August 23, 2020.
On February 28, 1973, Heidi was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, a daughter of Roger E. and Pamela J. (Brehm) Linder. She graduated from Cardington-Lincoln High School in the Class of 1990 and took some college classes with an interest in criminology.
Over the years, Heidi was a general manager at Ralphie's and Spencer's, a receptionist at Morrow County Hospital, an agent for Mike Graham Insurance and most recently had been working as a cashier at Drug Mart.
Heidi was a sports enthusiast. She loved Ohio State football, the Cleveland Cavs and Cleveland Indians. She was a big fan of LeBron James, Francisco Lindor and the Rock. She also enjoyed watching any tv shows related to crime and investigation, and was a wonderful cook and baker.
Christmas was Heidi's favorite time of the year. Once Halloween was over it was immediately time to decorate for Christmas. Her home looked like Santa's Workshop and she loved shopping for gifts for all of the kids.
Heidi's children and grandchildren were her life. She cherished spending time with them and taking care of her little grandchildren, who referred to her as "Mimi." She was a mom to so many more than her own children and especially liked baking cupcakes for all of her children's friends when they visited.
More recently, Heidi had done several public speaking engagements for different support groups. Her goal was to help others by sharing several of the difficult experiences she had throughout her life. She had even been considering going back to school to become a counselor so she could continue to help others get through their problems.
Heidi will always be remembered for the love she shared with her family. She was nothing but caring and protective of them. She always took care of people who did not have anyone else in their life and was always there to help and cheer for the underdog.
Heidi will be missed by her three children: Austin (Kayla) Charles, Zachary (Kaylee) Linder, Mikayla (Kyle) Johnson; six grandchildren: Carleigh, Carson, Paisleigh, Addie, Owen, Elleigh; one grandchild on the way; her parents, Roger and Pam Linder; grandmother, Marjorie Linder; two sisters: Michelle Hoffman, Angie Linder (John Landon); her best friend, Liz Deese; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew Joseph Charles; a step-daughter, Rachel E. Tippie; and grandparents: Calvin "Gene" Linder and Vesta G. "Ves" and Vaughan Tennant.
Heidi's family will greet friends from 2 - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Gilead Friends Church, 4863 US Highway 42, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin there at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Erin Burdsall Porter officiating. Guests are requested to wear masks and recognize social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome to watch the live stream of her services at 4:00 p.m. via the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MtGileadSFH/
).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Heidi's name may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Turning Point, or another domestic violence organization.
