Heidi Marie Detty



Heidi Marie Detty, passed away at home on June 4th, 2020, after an extended battle with metastatic breast cancer, succumbing to the neurological effects of leptomeningeal carcinomatosis. She was born on February 24th, 1963 in Marion, Ohio. She graduated from Buckeye Valley High School and was the first in her family to attend college, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University. She went on to assume administrative professional roles in the insurance, banking, and medical industries and for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus. She also worked as a substitute teacher for the Southwest School District and received certification as a paralegal, working for a law firm. Heidi was involved in her church choir and was an active volunteer, delivering Meals on Wheels for 21 years. She became active in social justice issues, environmental protection, sustainable energy, and progressive political advancement. She stood with the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation over water rights issues and was a member of the Ohio Democratic Party and served as a 2016 National Delegate for Congressional District 16 supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.



Heidi was quick to befriend total strangers with her pleasant approach to discussing just about anything. She loved plants, animals, quality chocolate, and her family. She was a student of genealogy and actively studied her family history. She was a creative person throughout her life and was a perennial fighter. She loved redesigning her home and tasking her loving husband with carrying out each design. She created a beautiful and peaceful retreat wherein she passed peacefully after determining to end her fight against the disease. In her passing exists an emptiness for those who loved and admired her tenacity and spirit. She was truly inspiring.



Heidi is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Ted Brewer and Jeannette Sears Brewer. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, David Detty; daughter, Chelsea Mondesir; brother, Max Brewer and his wife Susan; sister, Debbie Brewer; nephews, Ted and Brian; many aunts and uncles and cousins and numerous friends. She will also be missed by her greyhound Artemis and her cat Azar.



A mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Cecilia Church in Columbus, Ohio at a later date. The mass will be followed with a gathering of friends and family at her home in Grove City, Ohio. Her ashes will be interred at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Marion, Ohio at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the charities supporting social justice in our communities.



Services have been entrusted to Heart & Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store