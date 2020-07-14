Helen A. Johnston
Prospect - Helen A. Johnston, 75 of Prospect, died early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at Community Care in Marion.
She was born April 29, 1945 in London, England to the late Valentine James Sinclair and Doris Louise (Richardson) Mathieson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ian McKie Mathieson.
On January 6, 1967 she married Gary L. Johnston in Huntingtonshire, England and he survives in Prospect.
She had worked as a medical coding specialist at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Arizona for 7 years. Helen was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect where she had volunteered at the food pantry for several years. In her younger days she enjoyed camping. She and Gary had lived in California, South Dakota, England, Wyoming, Arizona, where she became a U. S. Citizen, and finally settled in Prospect.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lisa Johnston, Salem, Oregon; Patricia of Cincinnati; three sisters, Angela (Jim) Wakenell, England; Doris L. (Larry) Tessier, England; Jean (Chris) Lynn, Colorado; two grandchildren, Desiree and Krystal; and a sister-in-law, Alison Mathieson, England.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Prospect with Pastor Scott Schnapp officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 noon.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 East Water Street, Prospect, OH 43342 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
