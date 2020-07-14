1/1
Helen A. Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen A. Johnston

Prospect - Helen A. Johnston, 75 of Prospect, died early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at Community Care in Marion.

She was born April 29, 1945 in London, England to the late Valentine James Sinclair and Doris Louise (Richardson) Mathieson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ian McKie Mathieson.

On January 6, 1967 she married Gary L. Johnston in Huntingtonshire, England and he survives in Prospect.

She had worked as a medical coding specialist at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Arizona for 7 years. Helen was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect where she had volunteered at the food pantry for several years. In her younger days she enjoyed camping. She and Gary had lived in California, South Dakota, England, Wyoming, Arizona, where she became a U. S. Citizen, and finally settled in Prospect.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lisa Johnston, Salem, Oregon; Patricia of Cincinnati; three sisters, Angela (Jim) Wakenell, England; Doris L. (Larry) Tessier, England; Jean (Chris) Lynn, Colorado; two grandchildren, Desiree and Krystal; and a sister-in-law, Alison Mathieson, England.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Prospect with Pastor Scott Schnapp officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 noon.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 East Water Street, Prospect, OH 43342 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
(740) 494-2622
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved