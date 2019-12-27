|
|
Helen L. Luers
Marion - Helen L. Luers, 91, of Marion, OH passed peacefully from this life on December 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held at 1pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernard Luers, 2 brothers, and 7 sisters. She is survived by her son Timothy (Audrey, daughter-in-law) Luers, daughter Susan Luers, 3 grandchildren and a grandchild-in-law, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren-in-law, as well as 4 great great grandchildren.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019