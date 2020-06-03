Helen M. Somerlot
Helen Maxine Somerlot, 93, passed on to Heaven on May 31, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Her family is spread out across the country, so there won't be a memorial service held locally. A private family graveside service will be held in Marion, OH at a later date.
Helen was born on February 11, 1927 in Marion, OH to John and Viola (Flinchbaugh) Gorenflo. She was Valedictorian of the Marion Harding High School Class of 1945 and attended Bliss Business College in Columbus, OH. Helen married Robert E. Somerlot on April 19, 1946, and they resided in Marion. Robert preceded her in death in May, 1979. She retired from the Marion Power Shovel/Dresser Industries in 1990. Helen worked in various jobs after retirement and moved to Wisconsin in 1998
Helen enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, crafting, and baking. She was a Homemaker in the truest sense of the word, delighting in creating a welcoming and loving place for friends and family. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church and enjoyed making quilts for the church quilting mission. Helen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by 2 daughters: Jan (Thomas) Botts, Hoonah, AK and Jill (James) Elzinga, Vesper, WI.
She has 8 grandchildren: Jennifer Bidiman, Hoonah, AK; Elizabeth (Bill) Paddock, Juneau, AK; Amber (David) Remme, Smithland, IA; Camille (Marc) Aumiller, Cheyenne, WY; Autumn (Aaron) Helmericks, Wasilla, AK; Benjamin (Candace) Botts, Ketchikan, AK; Brian (Tushyne) Botts, Juneau, AK; and Samuel (Kimberly) Elzinga, Mosinee, WI.
She has 12 great-grandchildren: Kristian Geise, Ashia (Kole) Skaflestad, Kaylahni Bidiman, Dante' (Victoria) Taylor, Kaleb Paddock, Abigail Paddock, Kelan James, Kaiden James, Kennedy Mallot, Noah James, Justine Aumiller, and Mallory Botts.
She has 2 great-great grandchildren: Evalee Skaflestad and Aliyah Taylor.
Helen is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nellie Gorenflo, Marion, OH, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, parents, three sisters: Alice Griffiths, Vada Lee, and Mabel Ernsberger, and one brother, Wilfred Gorenflo.
She adored cats, so memorial contributions may be made to the South Wood County Humane Society, 3621 64th St. N, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, 54494, or to the charity of your choice.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family at this time.
Helen Maxine Somerlot, 93, passed on to Heaven on May 31, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Her family is spread out across the country, so there won't be a memorial service held locally. A private family graveside service will be held in Marion, OH at a later date.
Helen was born on February 11, 1927 in Marion, OH to John and Viola (Flinchbaugh) Gorenflo. She was Valedictorian of the Marion Harding High School Class of 1945 and attended Bliss Business College in Columbus, OH. Helen married Robert E. Somerlot on April 19, 1946, and they resided in Marion. Robert preceded her in death in May, 1979. She retired from the Marion Power Shovel/Dresser Industries in 1990. Helen worked in various jobs after retirement and moved to Wisconsin in 1998
Helen enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, crafting, and baking. She was a Homemaker in the truest sense of the word, delighting in creating a welcoming and loving place for friends and family. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church and enjoyed making quilts for the church quilting mission. Helen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by 2 daughters: Jan (Thomas) Botts, Hoonah, AK and Jill (James) Elzinga, Vesper, WI.
She has 8 grandchildren: Jennifer Bidiman, Hoonah, AK; Elizabeth (Bill) Paddock, Juneau, AK; Amber (David) Remme, Smithland, IA; Camille (Marc) Aumiller, Cheyenne, WY; Autumn (Aaron) Helmericks, Wasilla, AK; Benjamin (Candace) Botts, Ketchikan, AK; Brian (Tushyne) Botts, Juneau, AK; and Samuel (Kimberly) Elzinga, Mosinee, WI.
She has 12 great-grandchildren: Kristian Geise, Ashia (Kole) Skaflestad, Kaylahni Bidiman, Dante' (Victoria) Taylor, Kaleb Paddock, Abigail Paddock, Kelan James, Kaiden James, Kennedy Mallot, Noah James, Justine Aumiller, and Mallory Botts.
She has 2 great-great grandchildren: Evalee Skaflestad and Aliyah Taylor.
Helen is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nellie Gorenflo, Marion, OH, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, parents, three sisters: Alice Griffiths, Vada Lee, and Mabel Ernsberger, and one brother, Wilfred Gorenflo.
She adored cats, so memorial contributions may be made to the South Wood County Humane Society, 3621 64th St. N, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, 54494, or to the charity of your choice.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family at this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.