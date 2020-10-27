Helen Mae "Kitty" Newell
Marion - Helen Mae "Kitty" Newell, age 95 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.
Kitty was born on August 26, 1925 to the late James Webb and Dorothy (Sewell) DeLauder in Columbus, OH. On April 16, 1942, she married the late Donald J. Newell, Sr. in Greenup, KY.
Kitty loved to talk and enjoyed the company of family and friends. In her younger years, she could not get around well, but she still enjoyed going places and watching whatever was happening.
Kitty rescued cats and dogs at a very young age and never stopped until her stroke in April 2018. Kitty loved all of her fur babies.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years: Donald J. Newell, Sr.; her five sons: Donald J. Newell, Jr., James Newell, Carl Newell, Jack Newell and Paul Newell; her daughter: Connie Smith; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Those who will cherish her memories include her sons: Ben (Linda) Newell of Gahanna, OH, Russell (Regina) Newell of Marion, Raymond (Kathy Newman) Newell of Marion, OH, Sam (Lynda) Newell of Marion, OH, and Ron Newell of Marion, OH; her daughters: Maxine Berkshire of Jacksonville, FL, Cindy (Ray) Boyd of Marion, OH, Mitzi (Tom) Coate of La Rue, OH, Donna (Todd) Reynolds of Green Camp, OH and Sylvia (Gerald) Austin of North Carolina,; her son-in-law: Dick Smith of Bellefontaine, OH; her thirty-one grandchildren; her fifty-two great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Friends and family may come to honor Kitty's life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at the Trinity Baptist Church, 244 South Main Street, Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 starting at 3pm at the church, where social distancing and face masks are required during the calling hours and funeral service. Donations may be given in memory of Kitty to the Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Newell family.