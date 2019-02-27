|
|
Helen Maxine Radebaugh
Marion - Helen Maxine Radebaugh, age 94 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her son's home. She was born April 6, 1924 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Harvey P. and Laura M. (Bowman) Newell. She married Floyd Francis Radebaugh on May 8, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2007 in Prospect, Ohio.
She was a lifelong homemaker, raising her 6 boys. She also worked at Tecumseh Products, and later went on to work as a cook at Pleasant Schools. She was a member of the Calvary Bible Baptist Church. Helen was a Sunday school teacher, a deacon's wife, and served in various capacities in her church.
She is survived by her 5 sons: Robert Radebaugh of Marion, Floyd (Vivian) Radebaugh of Marion, Barry (Sharon) Radebaugh of Rogers, Kentucky, Michael Radebaugh of Akron, Ohio, and Chris (Lucinda) Radebaugh of Johannesburg, South Africa; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Radebaugh; daughters-in-law Judy Radebaugh and Gladys Radebaugh; along with her parents, brothers, and sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 am at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Her sons will be officiating. There will be no public calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Bible Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 27, 2019