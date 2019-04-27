|
|
Helen Price
Richwood - Helen Price, 82, of Richwood died peacefully April 25, 2019, at the Presidential Center in Marion. She was born in LaRue on April 2, 1937 to the late Daymon and Stella (Voss) Dutton. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Adam Smith.
Helen was a dedicated and devoted nurse for the local doctors of Richwood, beginning in 1967 with Dr. C. W. Holcomb, Helen considered Dr. Holcomb her mentor, he taught her all the aspects of being a small-town nurse. She then finished her career in 2003 with Dr. Pamela Kapraly. This job was a labor of love for Helen, she cherished each moment and loved the opportunity to serve the families and community members of Richwood, often thinking of them as an extension of her own family. Helen had found her true calling in life and took immense pride in what she did.
In her leisure time, Helen treasured the many camping trips she would take with her husband Bill, as well as many other friends. Along with this, Helen loved each moment she was able to spend with her grandkids and dogs.
On August 27, 1965 Helen married Bill Price in Richwood, and he survives. Also surviving are her daughters: Jan (Jerry) Smith, Dayton, Diana Greenland, Richwood and Pam (Bob) Ingle, Lenexa Kansas.
Grandchildren: Alyssa (Pat) Jacobs, Alex Greenland, Ali (Kyle) Krebehenne, Jennifer (Justin) Doolittle, Ryan (Laura) Ingle, and Brittany (Deron) Hageman, along with 13 great-grandchildren.
Siblings: Idelphia Hughes, Dick (Ruth Ann) and Dale Dutton, all of Marion, and Dave Dutton, Caledonia.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Friends may call 2 hours before the service beginning at 5:00 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 27, 2019