Henry Edward "Hank" Newcomer, age 89 of Cardington passed away from a brief illness peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born June 2, 1931 in Cardington at his home to Glen H. Newcomer and Gladys A Smith.
Hank graduated from Cardington High School in 1949. He served in the Koren Conflict in the U.S. Airforce from August 10, 1949 to January 9, 1953. Hank worked and retired from HPM.
On December 2, 1957, Henry married Betty Corinne McManis who survives.
In addition to his wife, Hank is survived by his children: Diana L. (Larry) McCreary, Terry E. (Sylvia) Smith, Debra S. (Bill) Blevins, and Lisa A. (Mike) Mosley; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Glen & Gladys Newcomer, daughter, Linda Smith, and sister, Jeanette Gatchell.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Glendale Cemetery in Cardington on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Military Honors.
Those wishing to share a memory of Hank or to express a condolence to the Newcomer family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com
