Herman Burns
Marion - Herman E. Burns, age 72, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2020 at Darby Glenn Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hilliard.
Herman was born in Marion, Ohio on December 19, 1947 to Robert and Juanita (Watts) Burns and they preceded him in death.
Herman is survived by his children; Stephanie Burns of Marion and Chris (Brandi) Burns of Nevada, his eight grandchildren; Alexis Penix, Zane Burns, Cali Burns, Anthony Burns, Autumn Burns, Brianna Burns, Sierra Burns, and Caden Burns, and one great grandchild; Emberleigh. Herman is also survived by three siblings; Robert (Jeanne) Burns of Waldo, Mary (Mike) McGrady of Michigan, and Allan (Darlene) Burns of Marion.
Herman was also preceded in death by his daughter; Shannon Burns, and his brother David Burns.
Herman graduated from Marion Harding High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After returning home he worked at Whirlpool Corporation for many years until his retirement.
Herman was a member at Victory and Truth Ministries in Bucyrus for many years. Herman was always willing to lend a helping hand when asked and was very giving of his time. He enjoyed coin collecting, metal detecting, and loved to go out to eat with his friends. He also loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
A public visitation for Herman Burns will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, OH. Afterwards the Upper Sandusky Color Guard will conduct military rites at the funeral home honoring Herman's service to his country.
Memorial contributions for Herman may be made out to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky, OH 43351.
