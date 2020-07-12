Herman Napper
Marion - Herman A. Napper, also known by many as "Blackie Napper" for the jet black hair he had in his younger days, age 93, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Marion following an extended illness.
On May 3, 1927, Herman was born in Hawk Station in Vinton County, Ohio, the fourth of six children of the late Sylvester "Jimmy" and Rosa (Freeman) Napper. In 1944, he moved to May Street in Marion, Ohio, with his aunt and uncle in search of better opportunities.
In 1945, Herman was drafted to serve in the US Navy, a veteran of World War II.
Upon his honorable discharge, Herman returned home to Marion, where he would become the general foreman of the tool and dye department of the Eaton Corporation. In 1987, he retired after working there for thirty plus years.
Very faithful, Herman was a longtime member of the Church of Christ and Christian Union in Marion. He also was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges.
Coaching many youth baseball teams over the years, Herman was very active with New Bloomington baseball. He also served on the New Bloomington PTA.
Having a green thumb, Herman planted as big a garden as he could possibly plant every year on Silver Street. His garden was nearly a half acre in size, and he would can everything he could to provide food for his family for the coming year. He also went hunting and fishing as often as he could, again to provide for his family. Everything he caught he brought it home to be the next few meals for his family.
Always tinkering in the garage, Herman especially loved working on one cylinder motors. He could always find a way to get your small engine running, one way or another. He also loved to bowl and had bowled in many leagues.
A good man, Herman would be the first to help someone whether he knew you or not. His door was always open for his family and friends, and he took in many over the years to help get them back on the right path.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children: Brian (Mary) Napper of Marion, and Julia (Sherman) Owings of Kenton; ten grandchildren: Colton Riser, Breanna Napper, Shannon (Tyler) McCary, Katie Mayberry, Joshua Owings, Blane Mayberry, Heidi Owings, Kira Baker, Stacey (Pete) Brown, and Rachel Garver; 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; step-son, Todd Garver; a sister, Shirley (Bill) Faught; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara Mae Napper Scroggins; second wife, Ruth Garver Napper; two infant sons: Brent and James Robert Napper; two step-sons: Tim and Randy Garver; two grandchildren; and four sisters: Sylvia Thacker, Rosellen Lambert, Hazel Napper, and Eva Hudson.
Services honoring Herman's life will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his graveside in Fairview Cemetery in LaRue, with his family officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will lead off his services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity that is near and dear to your own heart.
On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to the caring staff at Marion Pointe and Community Care & Rehabilitation Center. They will also forever be grateful for his granddaughter, Stacey Brown, and two great-granddaughters: Abbi and Makena Witten, who were there helping take care of him nearly every day.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Herman's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
