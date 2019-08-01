|
|
Holden A. Rosebrough went to serve as an angel in heaven on Saturday July 27th, 2019. He was born into the arms of his mother Susan L. Steiner and father Virgil R. Rosebrough II on September 19, 1994. Holden's athletic ability and love of sports from the age of five enabled him to be an all-star baseball and football player on many teams thoughtout Marion County. He attended Pleasant Local Schools where he was best known as a four year letterman starting running back for the football team. After graduating he went on to receive welding certifications from Tri-Rivers career center which led him to use his craft at employment at Union Tank Car. Holden loved to fish, hunt, play softball, and enjoyed spending lots of time with family and friends doing various activities as a young adult. He will forever be sadly missed every day by the people he is survived by who include: Mother Susan (Jesse) O'connor, Father Virgil (Jennifer) Rosebrough II, the two greatest loves of his life daughters: Ella Grace Rosebrough, daughter of Amanda Hopkins and daughter: Kynslee Dawn Rosebrough daughter of Katelyn Riddle of Marion, Indiana. His brothers: Hayden, Hunter, Boston, and Cooper Rosebrough and step-brother Kade Runkle. Grandmother Donna Kochheiser, Grandfather Virgil Rosebrough, Great Grandparents: Barb Steiner of La Rue and Richard (Molly) Balis of Marion. Aunts: Amber Steiner, Lindsay Harrison, and Michelle (Ken ) Speigel. Uncle Paul (Barb) Rosebrough and very close cousin Felicia Morbitt along with numerous Great Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends. Family preceding him in death to welcome Holden into Heaven were his Grandmother Geneva Rosebrough, Grandfathers: Michael J. Steiner and Keith A. Kochheiser, Aunts: Dawn Rosebrough and Tonya Hubley, Great Grandparents: Michael R. Steiner, and Betty (Murrary) Hubley. Calling hours will be held Friday Aug. 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at DaySpring Church located at 2431 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302. Services will be held Sat. Aug. 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at DaySpring Church also.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio 1701 Marion Williamsport Rd. E. Marion, OH 43302.
To extend a condolence or share a memory visit
www.cremationservicesofohio.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 1, 2019