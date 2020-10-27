1/1
Hollie Gamble
Hollie Gamble

MARION - Hollie Gamble, age 83 of Marion, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Heartland of Marion.

Hollie was born in Salyersville, KY on July 13, 1937, the son of John and Gencie (Blanton) Gamble. On March 13, 1965, he was united in marriage to Beverly Jane Williams and they have shared 55 years of marriage.

Hollie was an outdoorsman that loved to track the weather and study the Farmer's Almanac. His vegetable gardens flourished year after year and his love of birds was known by all. Hollie was the kind of guy that never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Among his many talents was being able to build anything. He was gifted at quilting and enjoyed old Westerns.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Beverly Jane Gamble; his children: DeWayne Gamble and Brenda (Sean) Smith; grandchildren: Molly (Hunter) Laughlin and Kendal Smith; siblings: Tollie (Ethel) Gamble, Hazel Gamble, and Ruthie Guy.

Hollie is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Hershel, Elmer, Hassel, and Jeffie "Jay" Gamble and Burtie Roark.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion at 11AM with Pastor Paul Priddy; Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Gamble family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
