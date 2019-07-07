|
|
Hope Lee Peterson
Port Ludlow, WA - Hope Lee Peterson (formerly Hope Lee Cooper) 82, of Port Ludlow Washington, passed away on June 2nd, 2019 with family by her side, at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington.
She is survived by her loving husband Donald E. Peterson, married in Saint Xavier, Montana on August 19th, 1994 and celebrated 25 years of happiness.
Hope was a beautiful and vibrant woman, she was a hard worker, and always made time for others. Among her many talents, she was a marvelous cook. It was a treat to be at her table. She made every meal beautiful in appearance and taste, and with love. Hope was an expert seamstress and quilter, she made several throughout the years and also participated in a quilt club in Port Ludlow WA. Her quilts will be cherished for generations.
Hope is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lee Ann Withington-Seattle WA, Kimberli Lynn Stone-Spokane WA, Kelly Sue Lack-Vancouver B.C., and Mary Elizabeth Bunk-Caldwell ID.
She was a light in the lives of her grandchildren who reside in Spokane WA; Andrew Vance Stone, Lindsay Rae Davis, Aubrey Lynn Stone and in Vancouver B.C, Ruthie Elisabeth Lack. She had four great grandchildren who all reside in Spokane WA; Andrew Jr Stone, Stone Davis, Holbrook Bronson and Hadley Simpson.
A memorial will be held in August, to celebrate the life and memories of our wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, condolence donations can be made to the at: https:\\act.alz.org
Published in the Marion Star on July 7, 2019