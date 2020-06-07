Howard L. Moser
Howard L. Moser, 78, of Marion, passed away in Marion on June 5, 2020 surrounded by family.
Howard was born July 23, 1941 in Morral, the son of Carl E and Irene (Meadows) Moser. He was a 1959 graduate of Prospect High School. Howard was united in marriage to his soulmate Nancy (Anspaugh), and they recently celebrated 61 years together.
Athletics was an important part of his life, both participating and attending his childrens' and grandchildrens' events. Howard enjoyed coaching his children in youth sports in Prospect and Marion. Howard was an avid golfer and loved all Cleveland and Ohio State sports teams.
He was employed by Whirlpool Corporation as a Quality Control Analyst and retired after 35 years. After retirement, Howard worked various jobs while spending winter months in the south.
A devout Christian, he attended Marion Nazarene Church where he served in various capacities assisting the Marion community.
Howard was a kind-hearted soul. He warmed everyone with his infectious smile and loved talking to anyone he recognized and many times to those he did not know.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Judith Neal (Dan) of Waldo, Douglas Moser (Kim) of Dublin, Donald Moser (Lisa) of Springboro, John Moser (Brooke) of Marysville, and Greg Moser (Amy) of Mason. Grandchildren include Anne, Lacey, Taylor, Kaylee, Kyle, Connor, Cambree, Arlaina, Noah, Cohen, Lauren, Alison, Luke, Aubrey, Julia, Camden, Emily, and Bethany and great-grandchildren Larkin, Wren, and Matthew. He is also survived by sisters Peggy Weston of Punta Gorda, FL and Janet (Howard) Yake of Plainwell, MI, and brother William (Sue) Moser of Coloma, MI.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Moser, and grandson Ryan Lauer.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm at the Marion Nazarene Church, Dr. Steve Estep will officiate. Friends may call at the church two hours prior to the service beginning at 3:00 pm.
Memorial gifts may be made to Marion Nazarene Church 233 West Church St. Marion, Ohio 43302.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.