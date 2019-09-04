|
|
Ida M. Page
Marion - Ida M. Page, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Marion Manor Nursing Home. She was born on July 21, 1931 to the late Enack and Rebecca Styers in Zanesville, Ohio, and on July 1, 1957, she married Harry S. Page, who preceded her in death in 1996.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and enjoyed raising her family, being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children Rita (Steve) Krichbaum of Marion, Michael (Patricia) Hill of Marion, Cheryl (Roger) Klingler of Marion, Billy Page of Northfield, Ohio, and Jeff Page of Marion; 33 special grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry S. Page, her son Terry Page, her parents Enack and Rebecca, one brother, and four sisters.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 540 Windsor St., Marion. Services will follow at 12 pm at the church with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira officiating. Burial will follow at Waldo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 540 Windsor St., Marion, Ohio, 43302. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 4, 2019