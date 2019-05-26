|
Inez "Nina" Klaus
Marion - Inez "Nina" Klaus, age 80, of Marion passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Marion Manor Nursing Home after a long illness.
Nina was born in Tampa, Florida on July 30, 1938 to the late Clinton P. and Oleva (Large) Pemberton. Nina grew up in Marion and later graduated from Harding High School in 1955, at the age of 16. After graduation, Nina married Francis J. Klaus on October 6, 1956 after the two were introduced to each other by Francis' sister. Francis survives. Francis and Nina recently celebrated 62 years of marriage together.
Nina had a caring and generous disposition, and was a champion for the underdog. She displayed her personal convictions of peace and justice by her group affiliations and by dozens of letters to newspaper editors. As a woman of faith, she was a long-time member of St. Mary Church in Marion.
Nina's love for her family and husband were of upmost importance. She devoted her life to raising her family and enjoyed seeing her grandchildren grow.
Nina is survived by her husband, Francis of Marion, Ohio; children, James (Jerri) Klaus of Marion, Katherine (Alan) Mauerman of Pickerington, Mary Klaus of Worthington, John (Sabrina) Klaus of Atlanta Georgia, Peter (Diane) Klaus of Marion, and Susan (Gary) Todd of Alaska;10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Victor Pemberton of South Carolina, Loretta Andrews of Arizona, Hazel Arcuri of Arizona, Ella Weiser of Arizona, and Edgar Pemberton of Marion; grand-dog, Kady (Mary).
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main Street, Marion, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 am with Father Thomas Buffer Presiding. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 26, 2019