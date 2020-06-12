Ira William "Bill" Henderson
Ira William "Bill" Henderson, 62, of rural Marion, died unexpectedly Thursday June 11, 2020 at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon.
He was born March 12, 1958 in Rhode Island to late Ira Henderson and Anna Rigo Henderson Ross who survives in Richwood along with her husband Kenneth "Mitch" Ross, who raised Bill and he considered him his dad.
Bill was a quiet guy, but with his quick wit, was always ready to make you laugh. He worked hard to provide for his family. He worked the last years at Quality Masonry in Marion, outside in the cold and the heat, he loved his job, especially when working on historical buildings. He said he never wanted to be cooped up inside. He was an avid fisherman, wading a river, fishing Lake Erie, or from a pond or lake, it was all good.
He loved softball, bowling, and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.
A homebody, he kept his property immaculate. He liked to cook and grill and usually took over those duties on the weekends. His grandson's and granddaughter lit up his world, always ready to watch a movie, or explore places with them, he was happy when they stayed with him, and his unique laughter rang throughout the house.
In 1983, a slightly wild woman introduced herself to him, at a 4th of July party~~and they were together from that time on. In 1993 they married and were together through the good times and the bad.
He loved his family; he was loyal and faithful to his friends.
He will be missed forever.
Surviving are his wife: Carolyn (Thacker) Henderson, they were married July 3, 1993, his mom and dad: Kenneth "Mitch" and Anna Ross of Richwood, children: Chris (Jim) Thomas of Marietta, Ga. and Craig (Laura) Carey of New Bloomington, Grandchildren: Nathan and Evan Thomas, Hannah Ruth Loya and Wingate Carey, Brother: Charles (Star) Ross of Richwood, Many extended family and friends
Graveside services (everyone is to meet at the cemetery) will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Claibourne Cemetery. Pastor Dale Henneman will officiate. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial Gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
