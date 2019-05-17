|
Irene Brown
Marion - Irene Brown, age 90 of Marion, was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Marion.
Irene entered into this world on June 30, 1928 to the late Dallas and Katie (Hughes) Beam in Murraysville, WV. On January 22, 1949, she married the late William "Bill" Brown, Jr. in Greenup, KY.
Irene worked at Wyandot Popcorn Incorporated for 40 + years and retired at the age of 76. She was a member of Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Marion, OH. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents Dallas and Katie Beam; her granddaughter: Kristine VanScoy; her four sisters and her four brothers.
Those who cherish her memories include her daughters: Debra D. (Rich) Cottrill of Delaware, OH., and Kathy A. (Allen) VanScoy of Marion, OH., her sister: Betty Thacker of Marion, OH., her brother Willis "Red" Beam of Marion, OH., her five grandchildren; and her four great grandchildren.
We would like to thank Kingston Residence of Marion for their loving care and compassion for Irene. Also, Capital City Hospice for the extra care they provided.
Friends and family may come to honor Irene's life on Friday, May 17, 2019 starting at 6pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 starting at 10am at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 1419 Linn-Hipsher Rd. Marion, OH, with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Donations may be given in Irene's memory to the Calvary Bible Baptist Church. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 17, 2019