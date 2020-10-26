1/1
Ivan L. Chandler
Ivan L. Chandler

Richwood - Ivan L. Chandler, 85, of Richwood, died Sunday morning October 25, 2020 at the Presidential Center in Marion.

He was born November 12, 1934 near his home in Richwood to the late Lawrence L. and Mildred Dale (Kater) Chandler, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Elijah Fife and two sisters and brothers-in-law: Margaret (James) Baker and Marilyn (Dick) Gayton.

Ivan was retired from Denison Engineering in Marysville as a Tool and Die Maker after 20 years.

He was a member of the Rush Creek (Essex) United Methodist Church. Ivan loved fishing, Minnesota and Michigan were his favorite spots. When he was in High School at Richwood, he was a talented football player, he carried his love of football throughout his life, cheering on the Wildcats, Buckeyes and Browns. Ivan was also a farmer and loved animals, especially dogs.

Ivan had some physical limitations in his life that never slowed him down, he was an inspiration to many.

Surviving is his wife: Alice Marie (Sayre) Chandler, they were married March 29, 1957 in Essex, also surviving are their daughters: Vickie (Eric) Willey of Prospect and Susan Walker of Ostrander.

Grandchildren: David Chandler (Lindsey) Willey, Kacie Biggs, Jason (Heather) Willey, Amanda (Matt) Fife and Whitney (Justin) Wright.

Great grandchildren: Layla and Laynie Willey, Jace Biggs, Logan, Sydney, Henry and Eugene Willey, Ryan Drum, Reihna Wright and Ellie and Josiah Fife

Friends may call Friday October 30, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Private Family services will be held, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Burial will be in the Price Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the North Union Athletic Boosters 401 N. Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
