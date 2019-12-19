Services
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Larue Cemetery
Marion - Retired Marion City Fire Chief Jack Davis passed away peacefully December 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Jack will be missed by numerous family and friends who he developed relationships with over the years growing up in Larue, Ohio and living in Arizona and Louisiana before returning to Marion. Jack was known by many.

Jack is survived by sister Patty Winters of Marion.

He is survived by six of seven children, 12-Grandchildren including two grandsons who followed his footsteps as Marion Township Firefighters, 14 - Great Grandchildren and 2 - Great, Great Grandchildren.

Son - Joe Davis of Arizona

Daughters- Barb Wollett, Becky Hughes, Christine Osborne (deceased), Mary Grose, Jackie Ward, Janice Mcbride of Marion and Step Daughter Janice Marcantel of Louisiana.

In addition to firefighting, Jack was a U.S. Navy and Army Reserve veteran.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be donated to The Police and Fire Memorial Marion Cemetery

A graveside service will be held at Larue Cemetery January 18th, 2020 at 11:00am. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

A history of Jack's life can be found in a blog post Honoring Marion Ohio Veterans. Please take a look to remember a life of civil service and reminisce about growing up in the village of Larue and Marion County.

https://marionveterans.home.blog/2019/06/25jack-h-davis-retired-marion-fire-chief/
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
