Jack Theodore Davis
Jack Theodore Davis, 92, of Delaware and formerly of Marion, passed away Monday evening, August 17, 2020 at the Arbors Nursing Home in Delaware.
He was born March 15, 1928 in Marion to the late Francis Pearl Davis and Katherine Marie (Pfeiffer) Davis. After graduating from Marion Harding High School, he received his Associates degree from The Ohio State University. He then went on to proudly serve his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Air Force. On June 9, 1955, he married the love of his life, Hazel Ellen Stoner, and together they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage together.
Jack retired from the Haynes Dental Lab in Marion working as a dental lab technician. He was a former member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church and member of the VFW Post #7201 and American Legion in Marion. Always a happy person, he enjoyed laughing, wood working, puzzle books and listening to country music and watching old movies with his wife.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Hazel; son, Frank Davis; sisters-in-law, Betty Dilsaver, Bonnie Lingrel, Grace (Galen) Teel, and Sharyn Needels; brother-in-law, Richard Stoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his daughter Victoria Rocchi, his brother Bob Davis, sisters-in-law Phyllis Stoner, Dixie Stoner and Joyceann Stoner, his brothers-in-law Raymond Dilsaver, Richard Lingrel, George Needels, Bob Stoner and 2 nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Claridon Cemetery.
Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to OhioHealth/HomeReach Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Road, Marion, Ohio 43302.
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family.
To share a fond memory of Jack or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com