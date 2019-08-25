|
|
Jacqueline Kay Gillen
Lehigh Acres - Jacqueline Kay Gillen, age 57, of Lehigh Acres, passed away August 20, 2019 in Fort Myers.
She was born July 28, 1962 in Kenton, OH, to the late Lewis M and Marilyn (Ammons) Gillen.
Survivors include two daughters: Ashleigh R. Lynk and Amber O'Brien, one brother: Jerry L Gillen, three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home 13932 Palm Beach Blvd. Ft. Myers, FL 33905.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 AM at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 25, 2019