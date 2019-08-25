Services
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
13932 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905-2100
239-694-6444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
13932 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905-2100
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
13932 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905-2100
Jacqueline Kay Gillen


1962 - 2019
Jacqueline Kay Gillen Obituary
Jacqueline Kay Gillen

Lehigh Acres - Jacqueline Kay Gillen, age 57, of Lehigh Acres, passed away August 20, 2019 in Fort Myers.

She was born July 28, 1962 in Kenton, OH, to the late Lewis M and Marilyn (Ammons) Gillen.

Survivors include two daughters: Ashleigh R. Lynk and Amber O'Brien, one brother: Jerry L Gillen, three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home 13932 Palm Beach Blvd. Ft. Myers, FL 33905.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 AM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 25, 2019
