Jacqueline (Jackie) Young
Leesburg, FL - Jacqueline (Jackie) Young, 67, formerly of Leesburg, Florida, passed away February 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Marion, Ohio to the late Robert and Eleanore Severns. A 1969 graduate of Marion Harding High School, she went on to marry Barney Young, who preceded her in death in 2012. Jackie worked for the telephone company GTE for 31 years. Following retirement, she became a housing coordinator for the Marion Area Counseling Center, proudly serving the community and assisting those less fortunate.
Jackie was a devout Christian, a member of the First Church of the Brethern in Marion and The Father's House in Leesburg. She, along with her husband, were also strong supporters of Ohio State; anytime they were at the stadium they proudly pointed out their commerative brick. Jackie loved her children and grandchildren, as well as her animals.
Jackie is survived by her children, Tim (Sarah Myers) Tuttle and Amy Martin, of Marion; siblings, Tom Severns and Judy (Gary) Tewalt of Marion and Jenny Bolander of Walland, Tennessee; and four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends whom she cherished.
A celebration of Jackie's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at the First Church of the Brethern (860 E. Church Street, Marion). A light luncheon will be served immediately following the service. Private family services will be held at the Marion Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to OhioHealth Hospice by visiting https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/, in support and appreciation of the tremendous care and compassion shown by the staff.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 10, 2019