Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 East Center St.
Marion, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 East Center St.
Marion, OH
James Andrew "Andy" Hill Obituary
James Andrew "Andy" Hill

MARION - James Andrew "Andy" Hill, son of Jim and Ann Hill, age 59 of Marion, passed away Monday, April 9, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorial service will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion at 1PM with Rev. David Hoffman officiating; friends may gather at the church from 12:30PM until time of service.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are serving the family; for full obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 11, 2019
