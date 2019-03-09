|
|
James B. Sager
Columbus - James B. Sager, 74, of Columbus, died on February 24, 2019, at the Kobacker House. Orginally from LaRue, Ohio, Jim was a proud graduate of Elgin High School. He was a public accountant, counting many of his longtime clients as close friends. In his community, he served as the president of the Zion Lutheran Church Congregation for many years and volunteered to coach sports teams, support marching bands, or help boy scouts - anything to help the ones he loved. He is survived by his family and friends: daughters Gwendolyn (Adam) Todd and Kate (Nick) Wilkins, grandchildren Lillian and Andrew Todd and Sophia and Samuel Wilkins, siblings Jon (Debby) Sager, Tamyan (Scott) Gandert, and Trisha Girard, and Gavin Fitzpatrick. A memorial service for Jim will be held on July 13 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church ELCA at 1080 Obetz Rd, Columbus, OH. In the words of Jim's favorite hymn: "So I'll cherish the old rugged cross/Till my trophies at last I lay down/And I will cling to the old rugged cross/And exchange it some day for a crown."
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 9, 2019