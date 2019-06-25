Services
Marion - James B. Sparkman, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at DeWolfe Place. On March 8, 1931, he was born to the late Irvin and Hazel (Slone) Sparkman in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, and on June 16, 1951, he married his late wife Elaine (Gibson) Sparkman in Hindman, Kentucky.

James was the oldest of 11 children, and he spent over 20 years working as a production assistant at Quaker Oats before his retirement.

He is survived by his daughters Nadine (Dempsey) Slone of Caledonia and Brenda Gilliam of Marion; his grandchildren April Meadows and Crystal Slone; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Sparkman, his parents Irvin and Hazel Sparkman, his father- and mother-in-law Alice and Virnis Gibson; and his son-in-law Larry Gilliam.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thank-you for the excellent care received from family friend Chris Pritchard and the staff at DeWolfe Place. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 25, 2019
