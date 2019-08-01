Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
1948 - 2019
James Bishop Obituary
James Bishop

Waldo - James "Jim" Ramar Bishop, 70, of Waldo went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 27, 2019. Jim was born September 9, 1948 in Charleston, WV to the late John Arthur Bishop and Phyllis Jean (Lynch) Bishop. He loved to playing baseball, was a bull pen catcher for The Columbus Jets prior to being called into Military Service, where he proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, serving 2 years in Vietnam. Jim was an avid New York Yankees fan and was active in The American Legion Porter Snyder Post # 605. Jim leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 44 years, Becky, a daughter Christan E. Helton, Grandsons; Michael J Bishop, Caleb A. Helton, granddaughters; Cheyenne T. Helton and Kaylle M. Helton, a sister; Kim (Bruce) Kirk, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Jim is preceded in death by both his parents and a brother, John A. Bishop Jr. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Gideons International or The Samaritan's Purse. A Service will be held on Saturday August 3rd at Edwards Funeral Service, Hughes-Allen Chapel, 318 Mt. Vernon Ave, Marion. Family will receive friends and guests beginning at 1:00 PM, a ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM with Full Military Honors. Ernie Lyons officiating. Private Burial will take place at a later date in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. www.EFS-Hughesallen.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 1, 2019
