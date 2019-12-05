Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Marion - James Richard Blevins passed away in Flatwoods, KY. on December 4, 2019 in at the age of 71 years old.

James was born on September 15, 1948, in Marion, Ohio, to Marshall and Lucille (McGlone) Blevins, who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

James loved to play cards, collect guns, and could always be found in the garage sorting tools or doing woodworking. There was no secret that he loved his family. He was a kind and loving person, and that can be seen by the enormous amount of friends that he had, which in turn made his. family bigger. He worked as a contractor for Blevins Construction for many years. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Vietnam war.

He is survived by 3 sisters Betty (Ralph) Skaggs, Barbara (George) Massey, Ruby (Bill) Atha a brother, Homer (Dorothy) Blevins and four daughters, Deborah Talbert, Susan Carwile, Charlene Gifford, and Leslie (Drew) Carey, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also survived by Paulette, the mother of his children, and long time friend, Bertina.

Family may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral home Friday December 6th from 4 to 6pm. The funeral Service will take place the next day on Sat. December 7th at 10:00 am with the burial taking place following the service at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

To send condolences,flowers, or a memorial gift to the family of James Richard Blevins please visit our Sympathy Store www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
