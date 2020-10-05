James C. Blevins
Marion - James C. Blevins, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On November 11, 1948, he was born to the late Eli and Louise (Akers) Blevins in Greenup County, Kentucky, and on January 30, 1993, he married his loving wife Peggy (Carr) Blevins.
James worked for 50 years as an outside shipper at TODCO Doors before he retired.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Blevins; his step-father Melvin Thompson; his daughters Sandra (Chuck) Prater and Sheryl Blevins; his step-son William Burgess; his brothers Robert (Connie) Blevins, William "Clint" (Roberta) Blevins, and Donnie Blevins; his sisters Kathy (Larry) Brown, Shirley Kay (Jimmy) McIntire, and Connie Lanthron; his brother-in-law Terry Huggins; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eli and Louise; his brothers Gene, Troy, and Denny Blevins; and his sister Linda Huggins.
Per James' request, no services will be observed.
