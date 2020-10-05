1/1
James C. Blevins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Blevins

Marion - James C. Blevins, age 71 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. On November 11, 1948, he was born to the late Eli and Louise (Akers) Blevins in Greenup County, Kentucky, and on January 30, 1993, he married his loving wife Peggy (Carr) Blevins.

James worked for 50 years as an outside shipper at TODCO Doors before he retired.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Blevins; his step-father Melvin Thompson; his daughters Sandra (Chuck) Prater and Sheryl Blevins; his step-son William Burgess; his brothers Robert (Connie) Blevins, William "Clint" (Roberta) Blevins, and Donnie Blevins; his sisters Kathy (Larry) Brown, Shirley Kay (Jimmy) McIntire, and Connie Lanthron; his brother-in-law Terry Huggins; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eli and Louise; his brothers Gene, Troy, and Denny Blevins; and his sister Linda Huggins.

Per James' request, no services will be observed.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved