James C. "Jim" Quinn
Marion - James C. "Jim" Quinn, age 79, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Marion General Hospital.
Jim was born on January 4, 1940, in Marion, to the late Robert J. and Gertrude M. (Cochran) Quinn. In 1958, Jim graduated from Marion Catholic School.
For 41 years Jim dedicated his working days to BF Goodrich and Parker Company. He enjoyed his time as a shop supply clerk and the friendships he made along the way.
On September 30, 1972, Jim married the love of his life, Linda C. Martin in Marion.
With a love for the outdoors, Jim enjoyed traveling to Canada. He often went with family and sometimes alone to camp and canoe. Jim also loved to shoot and enjoyed even more reloading his own rounds. A handyman, Jim could fix just about anything. His ability to work with his hands was a skill he enjoyed sharing with others as he carved wood, made knives, and even made his own cedar strip canoe.
A man of faith, Jim believed in giving back to the younger generation and often gave of his time and resources to help the youth in the community learn about God.
Jim was a generous man in many ways and his humorous personality will be missed dearly.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda; daughters: Kathleen (Gene) Ruble of The Colony, TX and Marty Penix of Marion; grandchildren: Victoria, Joy, Brandon, Alexis, and Storm; great grandchild, Reign; and nieces: Susan Quinn and Kelly Adkins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Gertrude; and brother, Ed Quinn.
A private service will be held at Marion Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to have been chosen to serve Jim's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019