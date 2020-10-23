James Charles Borders, Sr.
Marion - James Charles Borders, Sr., age 71 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
James was born on September 18, 1949 to the late Sammy and Rosie (Howard) Borders in Paintsville, KY. On October 5, 1985, he married Sandy Reames in Marion, OH.
James served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Wolohan Lumber for 28 years. James will truly be missed by family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his son: James Charles Borders, Jr. and three brothers.
Those who will cherish his memories include his wife of 35 years: Sandy Borders of Marion, OH; his daughter: Lori (Kevin) Watkins of Delaware, OH; some of his brothers and sisters; and his five grandchildren.
