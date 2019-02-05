|
James D. "J.D." Callahan
Marion - James D. "J.D." Callahan, age 65, of Marion passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Marion, Ohio on July 11, 1953 to the late James M. and Donna R. (Kelly) Callahan.
Jim was a 1971 graduate of River Valley High School and a member of Moose Lodge #889. During his working years he was employed with Herb's Body Shop, served as a mechanic for Advanced Marine & Collision for many years , and retired as a truck driver for Schneider National Inc.
Jim is survived by a daughter; Jessica Callahan-Warner of Marion, OH., two grandchildren, a brother; Gary (Mida) Callahan of Marion, OH., two sisters; Karen (Garry) Evans of Mt. Vernon, OH. & Sharon Callahan of Marion, OH., ; a special friend; Marie Redmon of Marion, OH; 5 nephews, 2 nieces, 1 great nephew, and 3 great nieces.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Rev. Nathan McBeth will conduct a memorial service and celebration of J.D.'s life in the funeral home at 1:00 PM on Friday. Burial will take place at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Moose Lodge #889 or to the in Jim's name. Online condolences may be sent to; www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 5, 2019